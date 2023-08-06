Diaz went 3-for-5 with a two-run homer, a double and three runs scored in Sunday's win over the Tigers.

Diaz led off the game with a double and then sent a screamer to left center in the second to put the Rays up 5-0. Diaz now has two home runs in August but has hit just four since May 26. In his age 31 season, Diaz is on pace to set career highs in home runs, RBI and runs scored. He's cemented himself as one of the elite leadoff men in baseball this season and is now slashing .315/.398/.508 with 16 homers, 55 RBI, 67 runs and a .906 OPS.