Diaz (hand) is not in the lineup for Wednesday's contest versus the Orioles.

Diaz departed Tuesday's game after being hit on both hands by a pitch. An X-ray and CT scan came back negative, per Ryan Bass of Rays.tv, but it's no surprise that Diaz is on the bench for Wednesday's afternoon game, particularly with a team off day looming Thursday. Jonathan Aranda will occupy the designated-hitter spot and Ryan Vilade will start at first base in the series finale.