Littell (8-7) picked up the win Wednesday, giving up three runs on six hits and two walks over 5.2 innings in a 7-3 victory over the Tigers. He struck out four.

He was lifted after 87 pitches (56 strikes) with the Rays clinging to a 4-3 lead and Zach McKinstry having just laced his second double of the game off Littell, denying the right-hander his third straight quality start and his 13th of the season. Littell has been tagged for more than three runs only once in 13 outings since the beginning of May, delivering a 2.95 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 58:9 K:BB through 82.1 innings over that stretch while going 7-2 as he heads into the All-Star break.