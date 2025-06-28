Toro went 0-for-4 in Friday's 9-0 loss to Toronto.

Toro was a nice story earlier this month, but the corner infielder has been in a prolonged slump. After Friday's 0-fer, he's batting .138 (4-for-29) with one extra-base hit and zero RBI over the last nine games. He and Romy Gonzalez continue to serve as a band-aid at first base, but with Kristian Campbell getting starts at first base for Triple-A Worcester, a better option could emerge soon.