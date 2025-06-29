Toro went 2-for-3 with two walks, two RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base in Saturday's 15-1 win over Toronto.

Toro was one of eight members of the starting lineup to record multiple hits and one of five with multiple RBI in a stat-padding day at Fenway Park. The stolen base was his first. He's been scuffling with a .176 average over the previous 15 games entering Saturday; however, with an unsettled situation at first base and Alex Bregman (quadriceps) and Marcelo Mayer (bereavement) currently unavailable, there's still paths to playing time for Toro despite the offensive downturn.