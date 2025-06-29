Red Sox's Abraham Toro: Reaches base four times
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Toro went 2-for-3 with two walks, two RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base in Saturday's 15-1 win over Toronto.
Toro was one of eight members of the starting lineup to record multiple hits and one of five with multiple RBI in a stat-padding day at Fenway Park. The stolen base was his first. He's been scuffling with a .176 average over the previous 15 games entering Saturday; however, with an unsettled situation at first base and Alex Bregman (quadriceps) and Marcelo Mayer (bereavement) currently unavailable, there's still paths to playing time for Toro despite the offensive downturn.
More News
-
Red Sox's Abraham Toro: Bloom off rose•
-
Red Sox's Abraham Toro: Sitting out second straight•
-
Red Sox's Abraham Toro: Delivers two-out RBI in win•
-
Red Sox's Abraham Toro: Has double-digit on-base streak•
-
Red Sox's Abraham Toro: Collects three hits against NYY•
-
Red Sox's Abraham Toro: Shifts to third base•