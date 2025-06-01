Toro will start at first base and bat cleanup in Sunday's game against Atlanta.

At least in the short term, Toro appears to have emerged as the Red Sox's preferred option at first base. He'll pick up his third straight start at the position, after going 4-for-7 with a double, an RBI and a run through the first two contests in Atlanta to boost his OPS to .833 over 54 plate appearances on the season. Though Triston Casas (knee) is done for the season, Toro will need to continue to perform well to maintain his hold on an everyday role, however. Romy Gonzalez (quadriceps) is in the midst of a rehab assignment and could return from the 10-day injured list later this week to push Toro for playing time, while Kristian Campbell has taken pregame reps at first base in recent weeks and could soon make his debut at the position.