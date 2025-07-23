Toro is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phillies, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.

With southpaw Jesus Luzardo on the mound for the Phillies, the switch-hitting Toro will give way at first base to the right-handed-hitting Romy Gonzalez, who has been one of the Red Sox's top performing hitters versus lefties this season. Toro and Gonzalez are likely to operate in a quasi-platoon at first base for the foreseeable future, unless Boston brings in an upgrade at the position prior to the July 31 trade deadline.