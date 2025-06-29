Red Sox's Abraham Toro: Taking seat Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Toro is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
Toro started the first two games of the series and will take a seat Sunday after going 2-for-3 with two walks, a stolen base, two RBI and two runs in Saturday's contest. The 28-year-old was slumping at the plate prior to that performance with a .174/.224/.261 slash line in his previous 14 games. Romy Gonzalez is stepping in at first base for Boston on Sunday.
