Boston activated Duvall (wrist) from the 60-day injured list Friday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

As expected, Duvall is back in the fold with the Red Sox on the exact date that he first became eligible to be brought off the 60-day IL. He had posted a ridiculous 1.544 OPS with four home runs and 14 RBI through eight games this season for Boston prior to suffering a fractured left wrist in early April. The 34-year-old also showed well on a seven-game rehab assignment with Triple-A Worcester, recording three extra-base hits, including two homers, over 24 at-bats. Duvall should be a reliable source of power the rest of the way for Boston, especially if he can pick up where he left off in April.