Duvall (wrist) served as the designated hitter and went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts for Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday.

Duvall, who began a rehab assignment Tuesday, struck out the first two at-bats before flying out in his third plate appearance. He was eventually pinch hit for by Daniel Palka. The outfielder is not eligible to return from the 60-day injured list until June 9, and Duvall is targeting that date for a return, according to Christopher Smith of MassLive.com. Red Sox manager Alex Cora expects Duvall to play the outfield Wednesday before a day off Thursday. There will be plenty of time for buildup leading up to the targeted return date.