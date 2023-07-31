Duvall went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Sunday's 4-3 extra-innings loss to the Giants.

Duvall got the Red Sox on the board with his seventh-inning blast. The outfielder has gone 11-for-40 (.275) with three homers and four doubles over 12 games since the All-Star break. He's up to a .261/.329/.542 slash line with nine homers, 29 RBI, 25 runs scored and four stolen bases through 44 contests overall. Duvall continues to see steady time in center field primarily, and also on occasion in right field.