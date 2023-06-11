Duvall is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Duvall will head to the bench for the series finale after he returned from the 60-day injured list Friday and went 1-for-6 with a walk and a stolen bases while making starts in center field the past two days. Jarren Duran will get the nod in center Sunday, but Duvall looks as though he could settle back in as the Red Sox's preferred option at the position while Duran has been stuck in a prolonged swoon at the dish.