Duvall went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 8-3 win over the Cubs.

Duvall hit one of eight home runs to leave Wrigley Field, including six by the Red Sox. The outfielder has homered in two consecutive games and hit safely in five straight. Duvall is still searching for the magic stick he had early in the season, prior to a wrist injury that cost him two months. Since returning June 9, Duvall is slashing .179/.253/.3456 with five doubles, three home runs, 10 RBI, two steals and seven runs scored over 24 games.