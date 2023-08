Duvall (foot) is starting in left field and batting cleanup Thursday in Houston, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

Duvall popped a go-ahead, three-run home run one pitch after fouling a ball off his right foot in Wednesday's win over the Astros and was noticeably gimpy running around the bases. He finished out that contest, though, and is back in there for Thursday's afternoon tilt. Duvall will be trying to make it four games in a row with a home run.