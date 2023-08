Duvall went 3-for-5 with a three-run homer and a double in Monday's loss to Houston.

Duvall provided most of Boston's offense Monday when he drilled a three-run shot in the first inning. He's collected multiple hits five times this month but has gone just 13-for-58 (.224) in 17 August games. Duvall is slashing .250/.314/.509 with 30 extra-base hits and 38 RBI through 236 plate appearances.