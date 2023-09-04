Duvall went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Royals.

Duvall is feeling it right now. Sunday's home run was his eighth in the last 13 games. He's hit safely in 12 of those 13 games, slashing .408/.463/.1020 with six doubles, 16 RBI and 11 runs scored. The Red Sox are still in the playoff hunt -- 5.5 games behind the final wild card spot -- and manager Alex Cora will operate as such. That means sending the veteran Duvall out there daily until postseason hopes are extinguished.