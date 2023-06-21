Duvall went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 10-4 win over Minnesota.

Duvall launched his first home run since returning from the 60-day injured list. After an otherworldly start to the season (1.544 OPS in eight games), Duvall suffered a wrist injury and is working his way back and finding his timing. The Red Sox have managed to give Duvall consistent at-bats in center field while Jarren Duran remains on the roster. He's batting .176 with 12 strikeouts over 39 plate appearances since his activation, but has hits in three of the last four games and knocked in runs in three straight.