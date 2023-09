Duvall will be on the bench for Saturday's game against Baltimore, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

Duvall finds himself on the bench for the first time since Aug. 18. He owns a 1.043 OPS since his last off day but has gone 0-for-13 with 10 strikeouts in his last three games, so a rest is probably called for. Wilyer Abreu will take over in center field.