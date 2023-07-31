Duvall is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Mariners, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Duvall will head to the bench after picking up starts in either right field or center field in each of the last six games while going 7-for-21 with two home runs, three doubles, four RBI, four runs and one stolen base. Boston currently has a logjam in the outfield it could look to relieve ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline, with Duvall -- who is set to become a free agent this offseason -- standing out as the likeliest option to get moved.