Duvall went 2-for-4 with one double, a solo home run and two runs scored in Sunday's loss against the Dodgers.

Duvall hit his 16th homer of the year in the eighth to pull the Red Sox to within three. Duvall has been scorching recently, recording multiple hit efforts in seven of his last nine, including five in which he's recorded multiple extra-base hits. Duvall is hitting .410 with five home runs, 12 RBI and seven runs scored over his last 39 at-bats.