Red Sox's Adley Rutschman: Expected to be active Tuesday

Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy said Monday that Rutschman (wrist) is expected to be activated off the 10-day injured list ahead of Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Rutschman has travelled with the Red Sox to Toronto to undergo multiple workouts, but it looks like the 28-year-old catcher is on track to make his debut with Boston at the Rogers Centre. His return means less reps behind home plate will be available for both Connor Wong and Jake Rogers, though Rutschman could be deployed as the designated hitter for the first few games back from the IL upon his reinstatement.