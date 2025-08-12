Bregman went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Monday's 7-6 loss against Houston.

Bregman got things started early against his former team, launching a two-run homer into the Crawford Boxes in the top of the first inning. The third baseman has put together an excellent first season in Boston, posting a .923 OPS with 22 doubles, 15 homers and 48 RBI through 74 games.