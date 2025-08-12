Red Sox's Alex Bregman: Goes deep in return to Houston
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bregman went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Monday's 7-6 loss against Houston.
Bregman got things started early against his former team, launching a two-run homer into the Crawford Boxes in the top of the first inning. The third baseman has put together an excellent first season in Boston, posting a .923 OPS with 22 doubles, 15 homers and 48 RBI through 74 games.
More News
-
Red Sox's Alex Bregman: Three hits in extra-inning loss•
-
Red Sox's Alex Bregman: No longer starting Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Alex Bregman: Goes yard in second straight game•
-
Red Sox's Alex Bregman: Plays hero Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Alex Bregman: Getting night off•
-
Red Sox's Alex Bregman: Still working back from quad strain•