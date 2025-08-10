Red Sox's Alex Bregman: Three hits in extra-inning loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bregman went 3-for-4 with two doubles, one walk and one run scored in Saturday's 5-4 extra-inning loss to the Padres.
Bregman has resumed an everyday role after being eased back into action following a quadriceps strain, which he returned from July 11. The third baseman is getting into a groove in August, going 9-for-27 (.333) with six walks over eight games this month. Overall, he's up to a .301/.382/.537 slash line with 14 home runs, 46 RBI, 44 runs scored, 22 doubles and one stolen base over 72 contests.
