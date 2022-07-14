Dalbec is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rays, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

Thanks to the Red Sox facing a few lefties of late in addition to Rafael Devers, J.D. Martinez and Trevor Story having all missed games with minor injuries, Dalbec had started in each of the past six contests. Story (hand) remains out Thursday, but with Devers and Martinez healthy and right-hander Drew Rasmussen on the bump for Tampa Bay, manager Alex Cora won't have room in the lineup for Dalbec.