The Red Sox reassigned Dalbec to their minor-league camp Monday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

One of Boston's top position prospects, Dalbec didn't make much of a mark during Grapefruit League play, going 6-for-30 with no home runs and nine strikeouts. Despite the lack of long balls this spring, Dalbec remains a high-end power hitter and is coming off a huge season split between Double-A Portland and High-A Salem in which he racked up 70 extra-base hits, including 32 home runs. He'll either head back to Portland or move up to Triple-A Pawtucket to begin the season.

