Brannon (knee) was reinstated from Single-A Salem's 60-day injured list and went 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored while catching nine innings in Tuesday's 6-5 win over Down East.

Brannon made his 2024 debut for Salem after opening the season on the IL while he completed his recovery from arthroscopic left knee surgery. Before making his return to Salem, Brannon went 4-for-23 at the plate over eight rehab games in the rookie-level Florida Complex League.