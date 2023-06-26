Rafaela was informed Sunday that he will be promoted to Triple-A Worcester on Monday, Alex Speier of the Boston Globe reports.

Rafaela got off to a slow start at Double-A Portland, but the 22-year-old turned it around the last month. He's batted .331/.377/.522 over the last 34 games to bump his season average to .294 through 60 games. He's also stolen 30 bases, two more than he had in 2022 over 116 games. The speedy center fielder also added versatility by playing nine games at shortstop while with the Sea Dogs.