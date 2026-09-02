Rafaela was removed from Wednesday's 8-3 loss to the Mariners due to quadriceps tightness, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.

Rafaela was playing through the issue before being taken out in the seventh inning with the Red Sox facing a large deficit. Given that the move was a precautionary one, the 25-year-old center fielder can be considered day-to-day heading into Thursday's pivotal series opener against the Orioles. Eli White, Jahmai Jones and Roman Anthony would all be in line for more work in the outfield if Rafaela were to miss time.