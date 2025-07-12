Rafaela went 2-for-4 with an RBI single and a walk-off two-run homer in Friday's 5-3 win over the Rays.

Rafaela delivered both early and late, driving in Boston's first run with a second-inning RBI single before capping off the comeback with a walk-off two-run homer in the ninth. The 24-year-old outfielder has been hot at the plate recently, recording a hit in each his last eight games, going 14-for-31 (.452) with five multi-hit performances, 13 RBI and nine runs scored during that stretch.