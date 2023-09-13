Rafaela went 2-for-5 with a double and a solo home run in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Yankees.

After going 0-for-3 with a walk in the matinee while playing shortstop and hitting seventh, Rafaela shifted to center field and handled leadoff duties in the nightcap against Carlos Rodon and belted the first pitch he saw from the veteran southpaw over the Green Monster for his first career homer. Through his first 13 big-league games, Rafaela is batting a sizzling .345 (10-for-29) with three doubles, a steal, two RBI and six runs as the 22-year-old stakes an early claim to an everyday spot in the lineup, or at least a super-utility role, in 2024.