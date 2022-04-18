Rafaela is hitting .395/.422/.861 with five homers, 11 RBI and four steals through nine games with High-A Greenville.

That sure is a lot of power from a guy who's listed as a scrawny 5-foot-8, 152 pounds. Rafaela flashed some pop (10 homers) and terrific base-stealing ability (23-for-26) in Low-A last year, but his start to this season has been a real attention grabber -- especially after he impressed in major-league spring training. Moreover, the Sox have tried him out at almost every position between last season and this one, and he's excelled defensively all over the field, which will make it easy for him to find his way up to the big team sometime in the next couple years if he keeps hitting the ball with authority.