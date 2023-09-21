Rafaela started at shortstop and went 2-for-5 with an RBI in Wednesday's 15-5 loss to the Rangers.

Rafaela made his fifth start at shortstop since being called up from Triple-A Worcester. During stints in Worcester and Double-A Portland, the organization had him mainly focus on outfield. He's slashing .305/.328/.492 in 61 plate appearances (20 games) since his arrival in the majors.