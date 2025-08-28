Rafaela went 2-for-4 with a double and a two-run homer in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Orioles.

Rafaela provided the decisive blow in Wednesday's victory with his 392-foot blast off Keegan Akin to put the Red Sox ahead 3-2. It's the 15th homer for Rafaela this season, though his first since July 13 -- he'd gone just 24-for-128 (.188) with a .491 OPS in 35 games coming into the day. Overall, Rafaela is slashing .249/.292/.428 with 72 runs scored, 55 RBI and 19 stolen bases across 482 plate appearances this season.