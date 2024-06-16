Rafaela went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Saturday's 8-4 win over the Yankees.

This was Rafaela's third multi-hit effort over his last four games. He's gone eight contests without an RBI, though he also has just two extra-base hits in that span. The 23-year-old continues to trend in the right direction -- his .230 batting average is the highest mark he's achieved since April 7. He's added a .634 OPS, seven home runs, eight stolen bases, 37 RBI and 33 runs scored through 70 games.