Rafaela will see most of his playing time in center field this spring, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

Rafaela has experience all over the diamond and will also see some action at shortstop this spring. However, Red Sox manager Alex Cora views the top prospect's defense in center field as "plus plus" and that's where he'll be stationed more often than not. The 22-year-old was added to Boston's 40-man roster over the offseason following a breakout 2022 campaign which saw him post an .880 OPS with 21 homers and 28 steals between High- and Double-A.