Rafaela will begin the 2023 season with Double-A Portland, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.
Many expected Rafaela to open in Triple-A after finishing the 2022 campaign with the Sea Dogs, but the 22-year-old will get more action in the Eastern League before moving onto Triple-A. A source tells Starr that the organization wants the right-handed hitter to work on his approach at the plate without having to adjust to the higher level. Even with the outfielder opening the season in Double-A, there's a very good chance Rafaela could spend time with the major-league club before the season comes to a close.
More News
-
Red Sox's Ceddanne Rafaela: Shipped to minor-league camp•
-
Red Sox's Ceddanne Rafaela: To be used mostly in CF•
-
Red Sox's Ceddanne Rafaela: Added to 40-man roster•
-
Red Sox's Ceddanne Rafaela: Earns BA honors•
-
Red Sox's Ceddanne Rafaela: Delivers Sea Dogs to playoffs•
-
Red Sox's Ceddanne Rafaela: Cooling off some•