Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Activated from DL
Vazquez (finger) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Saturday.
Vazquez is back with the Red Sox after spending nearly two months on the disabled list following finger surgery. Prior to fracturing his pinkie, Vazquez hit just .213/.249/.300 across 60 games, so he may be squeezed for playing time down the stretch with the emergence of Blake Swihart.
More News
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Starts rehab assignment•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Shifting rehab to Triple-A•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Cleared for rehab stint•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Nearing rehab assignment•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Working out in Florida•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Undergoes surgery•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action. Scott White appraises the two-start...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...
-
Some possible September call-ups
September roster expansion normally isn't a time when teams promote their best prospects, but...