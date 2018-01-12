Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Avoids arbitration
Vazquez agreed to a one-year, $1.425 million deal with Boston on Friday, MLB.com's Ian Browne reports.
This was the first year of arbitration eligibility for Vazquez. The backstop took over the starting job by the end of last season, slashing .290/.330/.404 with five home runs, 32 RBI and seven stolen bases in 99 games. A BABIP of .348 shows signs of regression, but he should see more action behind the plate as Sandy Leon reverts into a more reserved role this coming season.
