Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Drives in two

Vazquez went 1-for-4 with a triple and two RBI on Thursday against the Royals.

Vazquez collected only one hit in the contest, but his two-RBI triple turned out to be the deciding runs in Boston's win. Though he's slowed a bit at the dish since his prolific start to May, Vazquez remains the primary catcher for the Red Sox and his .195 ISO is nearly 100 points better this .103 career mark. Overall, he's hitting .289/.329/.484 across 170 plate appearances.