Vazquez went 1-for-1 with a double and a walk in Tuesday's spring game against Atlanta.
Vazquez has hit safely in four straight Cactus League games and six of seven. He's made himself into a much better hitter since his early days in MLB when he came up as a defense-first backstop. The 30-year-old catcher's hard-hit rate has hovered around 40 percent the last two seasons after being below 30 percent during his first three seasons. That's made him a viable option as a DH, putting his bat in the lineup when he gets a break from catching. Vazquez, who appeared in 138 games in 2019, will be Boston's starting catcher in 2021.
