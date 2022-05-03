Vazquez is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Angels, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.
Vazquez will retreat to the bench after going 2-for-10 with a double while catching in three of the Red Sox's previous four games. Kevin Plawecki will be behind the dish for Tuesday's series opener.
More News
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Takes seat Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Gets breather Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Not in Monday's lineup•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Returns from injured list•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Goes on COVID-19 IL•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Goes deep in loss•