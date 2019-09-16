Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Goes deep twice

Vazquez went 2-for-4 with a pair of home runs and five RBI in a 6-3 victory against the Phillies on Sunday.

The two long balls ended a drought of 13 straight games without a homer for Vazquez. It was also his first multi-homer game of the season. Vazquez is batting .273 with 21 home runs, 65 RBI, 59 runs and three steals in 451 at-bats this season.