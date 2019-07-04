Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Goes yard again
Vazquez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Wednesday against the Blue Jays.
Vazquez took Jacob Waguespack deep in the 4th inning to record his 13th homer of the season. He's now recorded a long ball in three consecutive starts and has five home runs in his past 10 contests. Vazquez has emerged as a surprising source of both batting average and power as he's now hitting .300/.333/.515 across 253 plate appearances for the campaign.
More News
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Slugs another homer•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Smashes 11th homer•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Sitting Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Plays hero vs. Blue Jays•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Out of Friday's lineup•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: On bench Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart & rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Wednesday Waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings catches you up on Tuesday night's action and tells you who to consider addi...
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
Those who play in dynasty leagues are used to having a steadier hand, well aware of the long-term...
-
Barometer risers and fallers
Who's Fantasy stock is rising or falling most dramatically? Ryan Rufe breaks it down, starting...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Much has happened in the first half of 2019. Scott White pauses to reflect on what it might...
-
Tuesday Waivers plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who to add from Monday's action and offers up the day's winners and...