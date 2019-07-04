Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Goes yard again

Vazquez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Wednesday against the Blue Jays.

Vazquez took Jacob Waguespack deep in the 4th inning to record his 13th homer of the season. He's now recorded a long ball in three consecutive starts and has five home runs in his past 10 contests. Vazquez has emerged as a surprising source of both batting average and power as he's now hitting .300/.333/.515 across 253 plate appearances for the campaign.

