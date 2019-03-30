Vazquez went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's 7-6 win over Seattle.

Vazquez has a pair of hits, both for extra bases, in seven at-bats, a surprising start to the season for the catcher who slugged a meager .283 in 2018. He's started the first two games but will cede the position to Blake Swihart on Saturday. Vazquez is expected to get the greater share of starts based on his defense.

