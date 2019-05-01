Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Heating up
Vazquez went 1-for-3 with a home run and walk in a 7-3 victory against the Athletics on Wednesday.
This was his first bomb since April 19, but he's batting .300 (6-for-20) in the last six games. That's only raised his season average to .227, but with eight extra-base hits, including five homers, Vazquez has posted an ISO of .240 in 2019. He also has 14 RBI and 13 runs in 75 at-bats this season.
