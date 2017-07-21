Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Hits bench Friday
Vazquez is not in the lineup Friday against the Angels, Tim Britton of The Providence Journal reports.
Vazquez has just 11 hits in the past 30 games with only one of them going for extra bases. He'll hit the bench for a night off Friday, allowing Sandy Leon to enter the lineup in his place.
