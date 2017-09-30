Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Hitting eighth Saturday
Vazquez is starting behind the dish and hitting eighth on Saturday against the Astros, Tim Britton of The Providence Journal reports.
He was scratched from Friday's lineup for an unknown reason, but is back in there, so if he was dealing with an injury it was obviously quite minor. Vazquez is hitting .295/.328/.410 with one home run in 61 at-bats this month.
