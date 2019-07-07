Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Keeps rolling at dish
Vazquez started at designated hitter and went 2-for-5 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 10-6 win over the Tigers.
Vazquez has been a hitting machine over the past month, and manager Alex Cora is looking to get his bat in the lineup. The 28-year-old catcher has slashed .350/.357/.625 with six home runs and 17 RBI over the last 19 games. With J.D. Martinez getting an off day, Vazquez served as the DH and hit in Martinez's third spot in the order. The catcher entered the season with a career .632 OPS, but his hot stretch leaves him at .844 as the season closes in on the All-Star break.
