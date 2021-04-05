Vazquez went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Sunday's 11-3 loss to the Orioles.
Vazquez and J.D. Martinez accounted for five of Boston's six hits in the final game of a bad opening series for the Red Sox. He was back in the lineup Sunday following a rest day Saturday and is expected to play Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday with Kevin Plawecki starting Wednesday's day game after a night game, according to Christopher Smith of MassLive.com.
