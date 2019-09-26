Play

Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Leaves with hamstring tightness

Vazquez made a precautionary exit from Wednesday's game at Texas with left hamstring tightness, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Vazquez hit a two-run homer during the top of the third inning but did not retake the field for the bottom of the frame. The 29-year-old wasn't expected to start Thursday's contest regardless, but he could return for the final series of the season versus the Orioles this weekend.

